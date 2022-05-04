Nearly risk-free I bonds to deliver a record 9.62% interest for the next six months

May 4, 2022

If you’re eyeing ways to fight swelling prices, I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, may now be even more appealing.I bonds are paying a 9.62% annual rate through October 2022, the highest yield since being introduced in 1998, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Monday.The hike is based on the March consumer price index data, with annual inflation growing by 8.5%, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.



