New Study Shows AC/DC Makes Surgeons Faster and More Precise — As Long As It’s Played Loud

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nine times out of ten, if we’re listening to AC/DC, no one’s life should be in our hands. The Australian party rockers’ music is best suited for skulling coldies, laughing at d**kheads, and occasionally driving an ATV into a pool. But according to a new study, blasting AC/DC actually helps the speed and precision of surgeons on the job. As reported by Ultimate Guitar, a recent study at Heidelberg University in Germany showed that playing AC/DC’s music increased both speed and precision of cuts made by surgeons. Apparently, the amount of time needed to make a precision cut went from...



Read More...