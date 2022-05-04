Police: Suspect in gruesome Makaha [Hawaii] murder beat mother until she was ‘unrecognizable’

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[Video] The suspect in a Makaha murder this week made his first appearance in court Friday and authorities confirmed that the victim in the brutal beating was his own mother HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- The suspect in a Makaha murder this week made his first appearance in court Friday and authorities confirmed that the victim in the brutal beating was his own mother. Joshua McPeek, 19, allegedly punched and stomped on his mother ― Michelle McPeek ― in the middle of Farrington Highway after an argument. Court documents say the woman was found by police, lying lifeless on her back with...



Read More...