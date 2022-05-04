Russia Again Warns Any NATO Vehicle Entering Ukraine With Weapons Will Be Destroyed

Days ago Russia’s foreign minister issued a formal appeal to the United States to immediately halt the supply of Western arms to Ukrainian forces if they are “really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis.”

“If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all, they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition,” Sergey Lavrov had said. On Wednesday Russia's Defense Minister has repeated the warning that the military will now actively target for destruction any inbound weapons shipments identified in Ukraine:

"The United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into Ukraine. I can confirm that any transport from the North Atlantic alliance that arrives in the country with weapons or materiel for the Ukrainian armed forces will be considered by us as a legitimate target for destruction," Shoigu said according to state sources.

The warning comes after the US has led the way in pumping billions in military aid to Kiev, also after this week the UK approved a fresh $375 million package. Germany has also lately approved sending heavier weaponry, though Berlin has also said its own military stockpiles are depleted and running low.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Russia launched a large number of cruise missiles apparently targeting railway and electrical infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine, including in the Western city of Lviv, knocking out power to large swathes of the city for hours overnight.

Ukraine's military command previously commented that targeting rails has been part of ongoing Russian efforts to completely disable the country's military transport infrastructure, specifically with an eye on foreign arms transfers. Kiev and the UN have also condemned attacks on civilians and vital civilian transport at a time of unprecedented numbers of internally displaced war refugees.

A Ukrainian military statement published last week alerted the public that the Russians "are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions."

#Russia has once again struck #Lviv #Ukraine with cruise missiles. Remarkable video shows the impacts and what appears to be secondary explosions that could be electrical in nature. Internet connectivity in the city dropped to 87% following the strikes. pic.twitter.com/wNlXfe9PC2 — OSINT Aggregator (@AggregateOsint) May 3, 2022

But the Biden administration has so far remained undeterred in its willingness to continue ramping up the weapons pipeline to Kiev - the only constraining factor being production lines at the major defense contractors.