Sixth Love Language Revealed To Be Tacos

May 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Gary Chapman, the author of the best-selling Christian romance novel The 5 Love Languages, has just announced that a 6th love language has emerged: Tacos.

The post Sixth Love Language Revealed To Be Tacos appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...