Special Counsel Durham Update –

May 4, 2022

Special Counsel Durham Update - The court order granting immunity to Fusion GPS's Laura Seago has been unsealed. And here is the newly unsealed motion to compel Seago's testimony [in the Sussmann case], filed by Durham back in April 2022. Full doc: https://www.scribd.com/document/572850321/72-Motion-to-Compel-Seago-Testimony



