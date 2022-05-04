Tacoma cashier uses 'samurai-like sword' to attack homeless woman who stole from store

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A candy store employee is facing murder charges after allegedly attacking a woman outside the Tacoma store with a "samurai-like" sword. Abdelhakim Choubabi, 52, murdered the woman outside the Candy Market in the 700 block of Market Street around 7:50 p.m. on April 30, according to court records. Tacoma police say they were called to the scene by a resident nearby who saw what they described as a woman being hit multiple times with a pole of some kind. The woman was found dead from multiple stab wounds about 20 feet outside the store entrance. Choubabi, though, had left in...



Read More...