The Post Millennial acquired by Human Events Media Group to form 'new media powerhouse'

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Human Events Media Group announced today that it has acquired conservative news outlet The Post Millennial. ===================================================================== **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE** MEMPHIS, Tenn. May 4, 2022—Human Events Media Group announced today that it has acquired conservative news outlet The Post Millennial. The combination of these two companies, which appeal to unique audience segments, will position the new entity to disrupt the political media landscape and challenge more established conservative publishers. The new conglomerate will be comprised of some of the most followed and influential journalists and commentators in the conservative media world including Jack Posobiec, Charlie Kirk, Libby Emmons, Andy Ngo,...



