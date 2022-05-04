The White House Correspondents' Dinner COVID outbreak begins: Journalists from multiple outlets test positive after event with Biden where Trevor Noah laughed that it would be a 'superspreader'

Attendees of Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner have started testing positive for COVID-19, after the comedic headliner Trevor Noah joked that they were attending 'the nation's most distinguished superspreader event.' Most notably, ABC News' Jonathan Karl tested positive Monday night, Politico first reported, after being seated next to Kim Kardashian at the dinner and briefly interacting with President Joe Biden. 'He tested positive for COVID Monday night, but tested negative on Saturday afternoon before the White House Correspondents' Dinner by medically-supervised staff,' a person familiar with the matter told Politico. 'He had no symptoms on Saturday. Jon is currently...



