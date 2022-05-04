Watch: Geraldo Rivera Calls Greg Gutfeld an ‘Insulting Punk’ During Abortion Debate

May 4, 2022

Geraldo Rivera got into a heated debate with his co-host Greg Gutfeld Wednesday on FNC’s “The Five” while discussing abortion. Rivera said, “Shame on Gorsuch, shame on Coney Barrett, shame on Kavanaugh. They knew when they were swearing to those senators and the conversations in the senate offices that they were going to vote to reverse or overturn Roe v. Wade. They knew it, and they lied about it.”



