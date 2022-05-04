Watch: MSNBC Obsessively Talks About ‘Racism’ Every Single Day in April

The word “racism,” or a variation of the word, was used every single day in April by hosts and guests on MSNBC. “Racism,” “Racist,” “Structural Racism,” “Overt Racism,” “Open Racism,” and even “Environmental Racism” were constantly repeated on the network with zero pushback whatsoever. Hosts and guests would also combine “racism” with other ‘woke’ phrases such as “sexism,” “homophobia,” “xenophobia,” and “antisemitism.” The use of these highly charged words was generally directed toward Republican politicians and conservative voters but also toward the United States and its institutions as a whole. MSNBC figures that repeatedly invoked “racism” include Joy Reid, Ari...



