A Bold Compromise On Abortion

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The leak from the Supreme Court this week of a draft opinion has set every leftist pearl-clutcher on edge. If, through some sort of miracle, these soft-skulled non-birthing persons managed to impregnate a genuine birthing person, they might have to take some responsibility for their actions over the resulting child, and nothing scares the hell out of a leftist like the prospect of taking responsibility for their actions. Naturally, they freaked out. But I think there’s a middle ground to be had here, one where left and right, pro-life and pro-abortion, can come together to settle this debate once and...



Read More...