Abortion rights group doxxes Supreme Court justices, offers stipends for protests

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A pro-abortion rights protest group that claims to carry on the legacy of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it would fund protesters to participate in demonstrations outside the homes of the six Republican-appointed justices in response to the court's expected ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The group, Ruth Sent Us, published a map containing the home addresses of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito on its website on Thursday morning, along with an announcement that it would carry out a peaceful "walk-by" at the...



Read More...