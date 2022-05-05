'Are you going to cave?' GOP primaries pit 'fighters' against 'governing wing' (WV primary next Tuesday)

And redistricting has only turned up the temperature of the fight, creating new red-leaning open seats and forcing ideologically divergent members into brawls for survival. Up next week is West Virginia’s primary — where GOP Rep. David McKinley, who likes to tout that he is ranked the 10th-most bipartisan member of Congress, will face off against GOP Rep. Alex Mooney, a Trump-endorsed member of the famously obstinate House Freedom Caucus. McKinley is one of 13 House Republicans to join Democrats in passing an infrastructure bill, which he touts as bringing desperately needed funds to the state’s crumbling roads and bridges....



