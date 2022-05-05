Belarus isn't going to threaten anyone – Lukashenko

May 5, 2022

MINSK. May 5 (Interfax) - It is not in Belarus' interests to unleash a war with the West, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said. "We do not threaten anyone and we are not going to threaten and will not do it. Moreover, we cannot threaten -- we know who opposes us. That's why, to unleash some kind of a conflict, some kind of war in the West is absolutely not in the interests of the Belarusian state. So the West can sleep peacefully," Lukashenko was quoted by his press service as saying in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday....



