Biden’s Climate Czar Declares War on Kitchen Appliances

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If President Biden’s climate czar has her way, Americans will washing dishes by hand and drying their laundry on a clothes line. Climate advisor Gina McCarthy is waging a war on your appliances. In 2015, then-EPA Administrator McCarthy called out washing machines and dryers as the biggest energy users in American households. Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy: "We're actually going to do 100 rules this year alone on appliances." The airlines are "gonna be out of here" if they don’t follow Biden’s Green New Deal-style rules. pic.twitter.com/AKI7InJDBw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2022 The other day she told an...



Read More...