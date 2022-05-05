Carville: Americans Don’t Understand How Good the Economy Is Right Now

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that the average American does not understand how good the U.S. economy is doing. Burnett said, “So mentioned a new CNN poll that found two-thirds of all Americans now disapprove of how President Biden specifically is handling the economy, two-thirds of all Americans. That’s bad. On top of that, more than 50% of Democrats think the economy is in poor shape, up 16 percentage points from December. Eighty-one percent of independents think the economy is in poor shape. These are all bad, no good numbers in this entire thing. How big...



