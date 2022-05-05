DeSantis: Florida Is Ready if ‘Biden Plunges US Into a Recession’

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis said on May 3 he is concerned about the national economy as he fears President Joe Biden’s policies will “plunge the United States into a recession.” And DeSantis said that while inflation continues to rise with an upsurge in prices of goods, Florida’s economy is looking good. The comments came during a press conference where the governor presented a $20 million check to Lee County for flood control and other water management projects. DeSantis said that Florida’s income for April exceeded expectations. “It’s our current estimate that the state of Florida brought in about $760 million...



Read More...