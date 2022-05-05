Elon Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes

Key Points: -Elon Musk is expected to serve as a temporary CEO of Twitter for a few months after he completes his $44 billion takeover of the social media company, according to CNBC’s David Faber. -Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has only been at the helm for a few months, and until now, it was unclear whether Musk would seek to install a new CEO once his takeover of the company is complete. -On Thursday, an SEC filing revealed Musk got another $7 billion from friends and investors to buy Twitter.Elon Musk is expected to serve as a temporary CEO of...



