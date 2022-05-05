“Fully Vaccinated and Boosted” Tony Blinken Tests Positive Ahead of Important Speech About Chi-Coms

The string of Democrats in Washington DC catching Covid-19 despite being “fully vaccinated and boosted” tallied another big name today as Secretary of State Tony Blinken tested positive. Coincidentally, his diagnosis happened shortly before he was to deliver an important speech as Secretary of State about our relationship with Communist China.

According to KFOXTV:

Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken tested positive Wednesday afternoon via a PCR test and is experiencing mild symptoms. Blinken is fully vaccinated and boosted. He has not seen President Joe Biden in person for a few days and will isolate according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the release. Blinken had been scheduled to give a speech Thursday about the Biden administration’s China policy, but Price said the speech has been postponed.

He joins Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and two dozen high-profile Democrats to test positive for Covid-19 in the last two months. All of them had been “fully vaccinated and boosted” before testing positive, making them part of the inexplicably large batch of “rare” breakthrough cases.

Notably, only a few noteworthy Republicans have tested positive in recent months.

