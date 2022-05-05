Intuit Will Refund $141 Million to TurboTax Users | Who Is Eligible For Payments?

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a record multistate agreement with the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc. (Intuit), for deceiving millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. As a result of Attorney General James’ agreement, Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution to millions of consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged. In addition, Intuit must suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying. All 50 states and the District of Columbia...



