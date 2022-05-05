“It’s A Bloodbath” – Markets Everywhere Reverse All FOMC Moves
Tyler Durden Thu, 05/05/2022 - 12:00
Update (1200ET): Things are escalating across every asset class: Nasdaq is down 5%...
VIX massively reversed - now back above 32...
Bitcoin is down 7%, 30Y yields are up 16bps, the dollar is exploding higher, 'Most Shorted" stocks are collapsing, and gold is tanking...
* * *
After yesterday's biggest gain on a Fed rate-hike day since 1978...
It appears short-squeeze ammo and gamma has run out as Nasdaq pukes back all of its gains...
This should not be a surprise since the last time the market ripped like yesterday on a hike day, the S&P made new lows within a week...
The dollar has erased all its losses...
And bond yields are soaring...
We're gonna need another dovish Fed speaker!!
