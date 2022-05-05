Left-Wing Group To Protest Conservative Supreme Court Justices' Homes As Police Brace For Turmoil Over Roe Leak

A group of left-wing activists has allegedly published plans on a website to protest outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices, calling them "extremists," following the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion earlier this week that showed a majority of the court might soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

The activists call themselves "Ruth Sent Us" and have published what appears to be home addresses of Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts, and Amy Coney Barrett.

"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics," the group's website reads.

Ruth Sent Us' website published locations of the justices' homes: "At the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland."

The group's inspiration comes from late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They said, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire life moving the needle towards justice for all," adding their alliance to "Black Lives Matters."

Fox News has learned police will command a "strong police presence" at the justices' homes. The group plans "to rise up" between May 8-15.

Meanwhile, a 7-foot metal security fence has been installed around the perimeter of the Supreme Court as Capitol Police expect escalating protests and counterprotests. Also, foot traffic has been redirected from the court, and a more prominent police presence has been seen.

NOW - Fence erected overnight around U.S. Supreme Court building.pic.twitter.com/kpKQyVTqUP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 5, 2022

This comes after Politico leaked the draft copy of Alito's opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade by 5-4. Shortly after the leak, Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft, though he noted it doesn't represent the court's final decision.

On Thursday, Reuters said Alito canceled his plans for an event at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' judicial conference. It was unclear why he ditched the event. However, one would suspect it could be due to safety protocols for the judge as tensions flare up and leftist groups target the highest court in the land.