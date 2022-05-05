Leftist Groups Direct Protesters To Descend Upon Supreme Court Justices’ Homes

May 5, 2022

WASHINGTON — Activist groups are directing angry abortion protestors to the homes of “six extremist” Supreme Court justices amid swelling abortion protests in major cities around the country. Reacting to a leaked draft opinion showing that the court is likely preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion supporters protested outside the United States Supreme Court on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Protests also took place in Los Angeles (where protestors violently clashed with police) and in New York City. Now it appears that Supreme Court justices in Maryland and Virginia will be targeted by similar protests. The progressive activist group Ruth...



