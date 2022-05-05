‘Location is everything’: TikToker shows the difference between Dollar Tree in a wealthier neighborhood and her own

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This month, a TikToker went viral for her “Hood vs Hood” video series, in which the creator visits and compares dollar stores in different neighborhoods. … In the first video of Jones’s “Hood vs Hood” series, which has over 6.2 million views, the creator films herself reportedly going to a more affluent neighborhood to check out its Dollar Tree. She notes the store has items sitting outside of the store on its sidewalk, is well-stocked with name-brand snacks, and offers more obscure foods like feta cheese. “Now you know damn well in my neck of the woods, they ain’t finna...



Read More...