Madison Cawthorn says 'blackmail won't win' after nude video surfaces

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said he was just "acting foolish, and joking" with "a friend" in response to a video he characterized as the latest hit piece meant to destroy his political career. The 26-year-old congressman, who has been ensnared in a string of controversies in recent weeks, released a statement Wednesday appearing to confirm the authenticity of a short clip showing him naked in bed atop another man, getting physical and making noises.



