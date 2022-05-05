Man struck by 4 cars in a row while crossing road in Taiwan

While trying to cross a road to meet his girlfriend, a man in Taiwan was killed after he was hit by four cars in succession. This unfortunate tragedy happened on Monday (May 2) at 3am in Taipei, reported English newspaper Taiwan News. The man, surnamed Chuang, was crossing the road under the pouring rain but the traffic light had turned red before he could make it across, according to the Taiwanese news outlet. The 41-year-old then tried to dash across the road but he was struck by a taxi driven by a man surnamed Ting, who immediately pulled over to...



