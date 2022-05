Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Denies $3.5 Million to Train Non-Doctors to Perform Abortions

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is denying a request to use $3.5 million to train non-doctors to perform abortions in his state. Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat who is running for governor, requested the funds, citing the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade.



Read More...