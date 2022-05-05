Mexican president slams US on tour of Central America

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba on Thursday by lashing out at the U.S. government. López Obrador criticized American officials sharply for being quick to send billions to Ukraine, while dragging their feet on development aid to Central America. On his first stop in neighboring Guatemala, López Obrador demanded U.S. aid to stem the poverty and joblessness that sends tens of thousands of Guatemalans north to the U.S. border. The Mexican leader had been angered that the United States rebuffed his calls to help expand his tree-planting program to...



Read More...