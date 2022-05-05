Overturning Roe v. Wade: Will Democrats Instigate Another George Floyd Summer?

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, desperate Democrats hope they've found their next George Floyd. In 2020, a presidential election year, Floyd's death while in the hands of Minneapolis police "sparked" protests (AKA bloody riots) in Democrat-run cities across the country. Democrats may angle for something similar should Justice Alito's draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade be issued. Leaking Alito's draft upending Roe v. Wade was suggested as a rogue left-wing law clerk's attempt to scuttle the opinion's issuance. Don't buy it. The leak was orchestrated to impact the 2022 midterm elections. At the very least,...



Read More...