Planned Parenthood in California Expects Surge in Out-of-State Abortion Patients

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Clinics in California are preparing for a possible surge of patients if abortion is banned in many other states in the country in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned. With more than two dozen states expected to ban or restrict abortion access, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said California will serve as a sanctuary. Advertisement "Our responsibility is to others, not just to the few 40 million proud Californians, but others and so we'll have to do more. We'll have to do better," Newsom said. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which has roughly 30 health centers in the state, said...



