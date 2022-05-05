Psaki Says Biden Will Continue To Call Americans Who Do Not Support Him ‘Extremists’

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After Joe Biden declared Wednesday that “MAGA is the most extreme political organization” in US history, reporters questioned White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if Americans should expect that kind of rhetoric to continue, and she said yes. CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins noted that Biden “was sharply critical of the MAGA crowd,” asking Psaki “is that what we should expect to speak his message going into the midterms?” Psaki responded, “I would expect you will hear” more of this rhetoric from Biden “over the next coming months.”



