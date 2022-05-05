Rising gas prices cause drivers to move to electric cars

May 5, 2022

If it feels like you're paying a lot more for gas this week, you're not wrong. Triple A reports the price at Wisconsin pumps has risen over ten cents a gallon just in the last week. The rising cost of fuel is leading more drivers to look at electric cars. Chris Leberfing is shopping at this West Allis BMW, looking to lease an electric car. "It's exciting. We love the car," said Chris Leberfing who drives an electric car. Leberfing and his wife are trading in this one. It is also fully electric. "She hasn't been at a gas station...



