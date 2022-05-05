Russia Just Lost Its Most Advanced Operational Tank In Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has had its fair share of embarrassments for the Kremlin. From the sinking of the Slava class cruiser Moskva in April to the infamous 40-mile-long Russian military convoy holdup near Kyiv seen earlier in the conflict, Moscow has had little to cheer about in terms of projecting competent military strength. The latest hit comes via visual evidence that a Russian T-90M Proryv-3 (Breakthrough-3) — a modern and rare main battle tank — has been destroyed on the battlefield by Ukrainian forces. Shared on Twitter by The Kyiv Independent’s defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko, the image, dated May...



