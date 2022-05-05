Shawn Miller, Westmont Elementary Music Teacher Arrested for Rape of Student

Shawn Miller had been a music teacher at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School for decades until resigning in 2020 after being placed on administrative leave, according to police. However, according to his arrest affidavit, the school and police investigated him 9 years prior. He was detained yesterday for allegedly raping a 9-year-old student in 2015. Shawn Miller was arrested Monday and placed into the Cambria County Jail on allegations of raping a nine-year-old student in his classroom in 2015. According to his arrest affidavit, Upper Yoder Police have school records dating back to 2011 that show harassment and inappropriate touching of...



