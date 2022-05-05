US Senate Committee Passes NOPEC Anti-Trust Bill (against OPEC)

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (NOPEC) bill, Reuters reports, paving the way–if signed into law by the president–for a lawsuit against OPEC for antitrust behavior and market manipulation. The Thursday vote saw the U.S. Senate panel come out in favor of NOPEC, which has been on and off the table for decades, failing to get past Congressional committees until recently, when gasoline prices in the U.S. have maintained all-time highs. It is still unclear whether the bill, approved by the Senate panel, will move on to the Senate or to...



