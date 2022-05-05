Watch Live: Left-Wing Pro-Life Group Demands Investigation Into Deaths of Aborted Babies Discovered in DC

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Left-wing pro-life activists gathered outside the Washington, D.C., Medical Examiner’s Office at 11 a.m. on Thursday, demanding a full investigation and autopsies for five late-term aborted babies discovered in late March whom they say might have been partially aborted or killed after birth in violation of federal law. “The bodies of five late-term babies aborted by Cesare Santangelo, the Butcher of DC, are currently being held by the DC Medical Examiner. Meanwhile, the police and the mayor have refused to conduct an autopsy to determine if some were born alive and later killed (as experts have suggested), or victims of...



