Watch Live: Pro-Life Activists Outside SCOTUS Justice Alito’s House to Thank Him

May 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pro-life activists gathered outside U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s House on Thursday to show gratitude and support after the Court reportedly decided to overrule the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade. On Monday, Politico reported on a draft Supreme Court opinion written by Alito that signaled the Court intended to overrule its 1973 decision Roe v. Wade. Alito’s draft came to the “inescapable conclusion” that “a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.” “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” the draft said. “Roe and...



Read More...