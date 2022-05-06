5 Radical Facts About Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Karine Jean-Pierre was named the new White House press secretary on Thursday, taking over from Jen Psaki, who is departing for MSNBC on May 13. Jean-Pierre’s appointment was hailed as “historic,” since she will be the first black woman and “out” LGBTQ person to serve in the role. However, there are several facts about Jean-Pierre’s record of radical politics that might prove to be more important than her skin color or her sexual preference. Here are five facts: 1. Jean-Pierre worked for radical organization MoveOn.org. MoveOn.org, launched in the late 1990s to oppose the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, pushed,...



