Apple workers in Shanghai riot over COVID restrictions

May 6, 2022

Factory workers at a Shanghai facility that makes Apple products rioted on Thursday, clashing with guards in hazmat suits and jumping across security barriers in an apparent mutiny against strict coronavirus restrictions, dramatic social media video shows. The news comes more than a month into a citywide lockdown in Shanghai that has seen desperate residents confined to their apartments — some without adequate food — as police patrol the streets. Meanwhile, many Shanghai facilities including the Apple factory have sought to keep operating during the lockdown though a “closed loop” production system. Under this system, employees are generally banned from...



