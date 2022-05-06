Arizona parents sue woke school board that labeled them 'wackos' and 'compiled a dosser containing their social security numbers, mortgage records and Facebook posts' after they complained about CRT in classrooms

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A group of Arizona parents are suing a woke school board claiming teachers built a dossier about them after they complained about Critical Race Theory being taught in classrooms. Three parents say that the Scottsdale Unified School District board and its old president Jann-Michael Greenburg and the school board targeted them in 2020. Amanda Wray, Kimberly Stafford, and Edmond Richard along with other parents from the school, had complained about CRT and increasingly liberal agendas being pushed on their kids. They staged protests outside the school and discussed their grievances on Facebook. They claim that the schoolboard then, in retaliation,...



