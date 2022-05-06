Belgian brewer starts global roll-out of Ukraine beer for relief effort

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine's Ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Belgium Kris Beckers, Chernigivske marketing director Anna Rudenko, Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Jason Warner and Ambassador of Ukraine Oleh Shamshur. LEUVEN, Belgium, May 6 (Reuters) - The world's largest brewer launched production of a popular Ukrainian beer in Belgium on Friday and said all profits made from its global sales would go to humanitarian relief in Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has halted production of the Chernigivske lager and other beers at its three breweries in Ukraine because of the war, which began after Russia invaded...



