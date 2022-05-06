Biden Declares ‘MAGA Crowd’ to be the ‘Most Extreme’ Political Group in American History

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Wednesday, Joe Biden labeled the entirety of his political opposition as “the most extreme political organization” in the history of the United States. Axios reports that Biden made the remarks from the White House while he was taking questions about the recent leak of a draft of the Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn the pro-abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade. Speaking about the broader implications of the court throwing out legalized abortion nationwide and returning that decision to the states, Biden soon descended into hypothetical extremes. “This is about a lot more than abortion,” Biden said, asking what...



