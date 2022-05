Biden Repeats False Claim He Once Had An Abortion

May 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Just days after making an accurate, fact-based claim that MAGA was "the most extreme political organization in recent American history," President Joe Biden fell back into his habit of making false assertions about his past, this time claiming he had once had an abortion.

The post Biden Repeats False Claim He Once Had An Abortion appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...