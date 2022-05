Brandons handlers wont even let him have press events in the Oval Office because there are no teleprompters there. Headline: Biden scraps Oval Office events for sets due to lack of teleprompter.

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Biden’s aides have largely ditched using the Oval Office for press events because of the inability to have a teleprompter permanently installed, forcing them to resort to using a specially outfitted bogus White House set, according to a report on Thursday.



Read More...