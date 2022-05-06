Brickbat: Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud

May 6, 2022

An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights has found that prosecutors are often reluctant to use bodycam video from officers in the Minneapolis Police Department in court because the officers' language is so offensive. "When MPD officers scream obscenities at community members, it makes it challenging for prosecutors to do their job and therefore undermines the criminal justice system," the report said. The report found that prosecutors consider Minneapolis officers' language to be "much less professional and respectful" than that of officers in neighboring departments.

