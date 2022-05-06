Churches Burned in Silte Zone of South Ethiopia, at Least Three Killed

FREE REPUBLIC

Security forces in the Silte zone reportedly failed to stop the attacks on churches and the killings of Christians. A day after the tragic incident in Gondar where a reportedly escalated clash between two individuals from Islamic faith and Orthodox Church followers claimed 14 lives, according to the government, at least three churches were blazed with fire. According to EOTV church TV, the perpetrators were what it called radicals [apparently from Islamic faith]. They broke into Rufael Church in Worabe , and vandalised it before they set it on fire. They also burned St. Gabriel and two other churches. Apart...



