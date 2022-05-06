EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time – complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels – just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two years after vowing to offload his property portfolio and most of his possessions. He's also denied claims he secretly lives at a friend's $12million mansion in Austin – insisting: 'My primary home is literally a $50k house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX … it's kinda awesome though.' Boca...



Read More...