First Lady brings five gallons of KETCHUP to Romania and dons a baseball cap to serve meals to U.S. troops as Russia continues shelling Ukraine

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Romania Friday carrying five gallons of ketchup on board Executive One Foxtrot after hearing that the military base she was visiting was running out. Biden brought Heinz ketchup - a condiment created in her home state of Pennsylvania - to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, her spokesman confirmed to DailyMail.com. Her visit to 'MK base,' as it's called, marked the first of a four-day Mother's Day weekend tour of Romania and Slovakia, which will put the first lady face-to-face with Ukrainian refugees. On base, the first lady - sporting a Beau Biden Foundation ballcap and...



