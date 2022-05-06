FReeper Canteen ~ It's Kentucky Derby Time! ~ 07 May 2022

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Freeper Canteen Presents....~ It’s Kentucky Derby Time!! ~ Barbershop Quartet ~ Star Spangled BannerCall To The Post KENTUCKY DERBY TROPHY Since the 50th running of the Kentucky Derby in 1924, Churchill Downs has annually presented a gold trophy to the winning owner of the famed "Run for the Roses." History is unclear if a trophy was presented in 1875 to the winner of the first Kentucky Derby, and trophy presentations were sporadically made in following years. Finally, in 1924, legendary Churchill Downs President Matt Winn commissioned that a standard design be developed for the "Golden Anniversary" of the...



Read More...